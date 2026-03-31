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EKB ✡️ 🕎 🇺🇸's avatar
EKB ✡️ 🕎 🇺🇸
2m

All the polls prove what I have always said about the Jewish American community, they are their own worst enemy and while known for being intellectual, the majority lack any semblance of common sense. Israel needs to protect herself and not worry what Jewish Americans think about anything having to do with her survival. Which is so ironic since Jews world wide are blamed by antisemites for everything Israel does.

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757sean's avatar
757sean
3m

Gramm’a endorsement of Cornyn is very compelling. Not many people remember the things good Chicago School-aligned politicians did to wrangle down insane Federal spending after Reagan’s military buildup. (And this why Elon shares Friedman videos on Twi^H^H^HX)

Strangely, California is actually a place of hope again. After thirty years of really terrible progressive policies, maybe sanity is going to return there. The jumble(?) primary system might produce only two Republicans atop the ballot in November. That #%^ from the MTV show my millennia girlfriends used to watch could well be LA mayor.

Both parties are terrible about tamping down the craziest in their caucuses. I have no idea who’s worse when it comes to controlling the tax that is excessive spending.

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