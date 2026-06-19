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How Our Culture Became ‘Cult-Like’
Suzy Weiss
1HR 12M
Luke Burgis on how to build a ‘solid self’ in a world of mimetic desire.
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According to Luke Burgis, our biggest social problem isn’t loneliness or polarization or the decline of trust in institutions. Our problem is that most of us don’t even really understand ourselves.

We dress dress alike, flock to the same restaurants, and chase the same goals—not because we’re adjusting our behavior to fit in, but because the people aroun…

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Suzy Weiss
Suzy Weiss is a co-founder and reporter for The Free Press and host of Second Thought. Before that, she worked as a features reporter at the New York Post. There, she covered the internet, culture, dating, dieting, technology, and Gen Z. Her work has also appeared in Tablet, the New York Daily News, The Wall Street Journal, and McSweeney's Internet Tendency, among others.
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