How Our Culture Became ‘Cult-Like’

According to Luke Burgis, our biggest social problem isn’t loneliness or polarization or the decline of trust in institutions. Our problem is that most of us don’t even really understand ourselves.
We dress dress alike, flock to the same restaurants, and chase the same goals—not because we’re adjusting our behavior to fit in, but because the people aroun…
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