How ‘Luxury Beliefs’ Hurt the Rest of Us

"Defund the police" or "healthy at every size" or "marriage is just an oppressive institution of the patriarchy" - these are just a few of the ideas that are becoming common doctrine among American elites. And Rob Henderson has described these new orthodoxies as “Luxury Beliefs.”
He says, much like second homes on the beach or Bentleys, luxury beliefs a…
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