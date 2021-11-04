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How ‘Luxury Beliefs’ Hurt the Rest of Us
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How ‘Luxury Beliefs’ Hurt the Rest of Us
Bari Weiss
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"Defund the police" or "healthy at every size" or "marriage is just an oppressive institution of the patriarchy" - these are just a few of the ideas that are becoming common doctrine among American elites. And Rob Henderson has described these new orthodoxies as “Luxury Beliefs.” 

He says, much like second homes on the beach or Bentleys, luxury beliefs a…

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Bari Weiss
Bari Weiss is the founder and editor of The Free Press, host of the podcast Honestly, and editor-in-chief of CBS News. From 2017 to 2020 Weiss was an opinion writer and editor at The New York Times. Before that, she was an op-ed and book review editor at The Wall Street Journal and a senior editor at Tablet magazine.

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