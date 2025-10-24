The Free Press
NewslettersSign InSubscribe
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Free Press
How Israel Fatally Underestimated Hamas
Rafaela Siewert
59M
Countless warning signs pointed to a Hamas invasion before October 7—so why was none of it heeded? Israeli journalist Yaakov Katz explains what was missed, what was ignored, and what must change.

For years, no one believed Hamas was interested in—or even capable of—crossing the border into Israel.

Yaakov Katz has just cowritten the definitive account of what went wrong on October 7: the false assumptions, the ignored intelligence, the absence of human sources, and the political and military failures that led to the largest targeted massacre of Je…

Continue Reading The Free Press
To support our journalism, and unlock all of our investigative stories and provocative commentary about the world as it actually is, subscribe below.
Already have an account?
Sign In
Make a comment
To read this article, sign in or subscribe
Rafaela Siewert
Rafaela Siewert is the executive producer of Honestly. Before The Free Press, she was a producer at Vox Media-New York magazine, the Council on Foreign Relations, and for a variety of independent video journalists.
Tags:
War
Israel
Gaza

No posts

For Free People.
LatestSearchAboutCareersShopPodcastsVideoEvents
©2025 The Free Press. All Rights Reserved.Powered by Substack.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice