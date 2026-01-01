Over the past few days, you’ve likely seen the videos of massive crowds of protesters flooding the streets of Tehran. There’s a striking image of a man sitting motionless in the middle of a Tehran highway. Videos of people in the crowds chanting: “Death to the dictator” and “Long live the king.” It feels like a turning point that’s been long overdue.

A few weeks ago, I sat down with someone who has firsthand experience of the tyranny perpetrated by the the Islamic Republic of Iran—and who also happens to be one of the most famous Persians of the 20th century.

Her story is one of millions shaped by this regime. But it is also singular.

Googoosh was Iran’s first child star, performing in Tehran’s cabarets at the age of just 3. As the country modernized, her fame exploded. She sang for the Persian royal family, met heads of state, and headlined international music festivals alongside artists like Ray Charles, Tina Turner, and Elton John.