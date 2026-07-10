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How Choke Points Became Weapons of War, with Edward Fishman
Kullen Pak
42M
Wars aren’t won only with bombs and bullets anymore. America learned the power of economic choke points first, but our adversaries are catching up.
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Edward Fishman, senior fellow and director of the Greenberg Center for Geoeconomics at the Council on Foreign Relations, joins School of War to discuss his New York Times best-selling book, Chokepoints: American Power in the Age of Economic Warfare. How has the United States turned the global economy into a strategic weapon? What are the strengths and l…

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