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How Can America Defeat Iran? With John Spencer
Aaron MacLean
44M
The expert on military strategy explains how U.S. and Israeli precision strikes form a modern ‘neurological’ warfare strategy—blending psychological impact with brute force.
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John Spencer, Chair of Urban Warfare Studies at the Modern War Institute at West Point and host of the Urban Warfare Project podcast, joins School of War to break down how the U.S. and Israel are executing a “neurological” campaign—using precision strikes to target the Iranian regime’s center of gravity. It’s not a new strategy; in fact, it draws on con…

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Aaron MacLean
Aaron MacLean is a columnist at The Free Press, national security analyst at CBS News, and host of the School of War podcast.
Tags:
War
Foreign Policy
Iran
Israel

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