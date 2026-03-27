How Can America Defeat Iran? With John Spencer

John Spencer, Chair of Urban Warfare Studies at the Modern War Institute at West Point and host of the Urban Warfare Project podcast, joins School of War to break down how the U.S. and Israel are executing a “neurological” campaign—using precision strikes to target the Iranian regime’s center of gravity. It’s not a new strategy; in fact, it draws on con…
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