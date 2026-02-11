Having bombed Iran’s nuclear facilities in June and Islamic State targets in Nigeria on Christmas, President Donald Trump then forcibly conveyed Nicolás Maduro from Caracas’s presidential palace to a New York jail cell and warned the Iranian regime that the U.S. would come to the “rescue” of its country’s protesters. He cut a deal to augment the U.S. presence in Greenland, and has suggested that his Gaza Board of Peace may supplant the United Nations. These are hardly the acts of the isolationist many of us took him for. And so far, he has succeeded in wielding or threatening military force without the loss of an American life.

But now what? None of the goals of those actions has yet been achieved. Iran is starting to rebuild its missile and nuclear programs, and while thousands of anti-regime demonstrators have already been killed, none have been rescued. Gaza may have a board but still no peace.