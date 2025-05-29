The Free Press
The Free Press
Breaking History
How America Funded Islamism in Pakistan
How America Funded Islamism in Pakistan
Eli Lake
51M
To understand what India is up against, you have to go back to the Cold War—and our decision to empower a vicious regime in Pakistan.
Today we’re bringing you the latest episode of Breaking History, the podcast where I go back in time in order to make sense of the present. The last episode told the story of how comedian Lenny Bruce brought vulgarity into the mainstream of American culture. This week, in the wake of a shocking attack on Indian nationals, we’re diving into the history of Pakistan, a nation that empowers Islamists. Listen to the episode, which features voices from both the past and present, in the player above.

On April 22, a gang of Islamists armed with assault rifles approached a group of tourists in Kashmir, a mountainous region of India, and opened fire. It was a bloodbath. Twenty-six people were killed, most of them Indians on holiday. According to reports, some of them were shot after being asked to recite Islamic verses.

Within hours, the Indian government had blamed the incident on neighboring Pakistan. For most Indians, no evidence was really required. Pakistan has had deep ties for decades to Lashkar-e-Taiba , or LeT, an Islamist insurgent group in Kashmir. Although LeT did not take credit for the bloodbath, another group calling itself The Resistance Front did, and India’s assumption is that the Pakistani government has ties to this one, too.

The response was nearly a very dangerous war. Indian jets pounded nine locations in Pakistan (or the parts of Kashmir administered by Pakistan) on May 9, reportedly killing 36 people. Pakistan shot down at least one of those jets. The Trump administration helped broker a ceasefire. But who knows how long that will hold.

Make a comment
Eli Lake
Eli Lake is the host of Breaking History, a new history podcast from The Free Press. A veteran journalist with expertise in foreign affairs and national security, Eli has reported for Bloomberg, The Daily Beast, and Newsweek. With Breaking History, he brings his sharp analysis and storytelling skills to uncover the connections between today’s events and pivotal moments in the past.
For Free People.
