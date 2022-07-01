Honestly: America After Roe: A Roundtable
Few decisions could inspire so much anger and sadness in one group of Americans—and so much joy and relief in another—than last week’s decision by the Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade. Depending on where you sit, the Court just rolled back women’s rights by 50 years, or corrected an egregious instance of judicial overreach.
Today, a deep and honest conversation about the Dobbs decision with two women–both mothers–who represent the pro-choice and pro-life sides of this debate.
Katherine Mangu-Ward is the editor in chief of Reason Magazine. Bethany Mandel is the editor of the children’s series “Heroes of Liberty.”
Joining them is the head of the National Constitution Center, Jeffrey Rosen, who the LA Times called the nation’s most influential legal commentator.
It is strange that we see photos of pandemics, genocides, and wars but never abortions, which were, until recently, one of our most celebrated American rights. No opinion of abortion is complete without seeing what an abortion is, in my opinion.
https://clinicquotes.com/abortion-pictures
How does this have no comments? Fabulous podcast. I thought highlights were the description of how you can see this ruling as either distribution of power (from federal to state) or a grab of power (from individual to state).
It would have benefit from expressly mentioning one thing in the dissenting opinion: that some aspects of life should NOT be at the mercy of the majority's opinion.
Fascinating to hear that these two women would ultimately agree on as moderate abortion policy, but that their sympathies (for unborn babies or women) ultimately lie in different places.
Grateful for this content.