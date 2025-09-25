It’s been quite a spectacle to watch these past days as Hollywood has discovered free speech. Their cause célèbre? The benching of Jimmy Kimmel, who was suspended from his late-night show for all of three days.

We’ve now heard more about Kimmel’s “cancellation” and its threat to free speech from this crowd than we did during the years of Obama- and Biden-led censorship of speech on social platforms. (See here for a reminder.)

Though they are wildly late to the party, the celebrities happened to be right in this case: The government should not be in the business of policing speech. Though Kimmel delivered a tasteless and factually incorrect monologue about the politics of Charlie Kirk’s suspected assassin, the FCC’s Brendan Carr should not have threatened his network.