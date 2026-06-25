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P.G. Sittenfeld
P.G. Sittenfeld is a contributor to The Free Press, and his recent work has also been published in The New York Times, The Washington Post, Esquire, Slate, Outside, The Hill, America Magazine, and Princeton Alumni Weekly. His journey has taken him from Princeton University to politics to prison to successful Supreme Court petitioner. He regularly speaks around the country at law schools and law firms, in private sector settings, and in American prisons. He enjoys writing about the U.S. legal and criminal justice system, faith, and fatherhood, and he lives with his wife and three young sons in Cincinnati.
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