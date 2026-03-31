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He Founded Iran’s Revolutionary Guard. Now He Wants to Destroy It.
Rafaela Siewert
1HR 42M
Mohsen Sazegara was on the historic flight with Khomeini, helped establish the Revolutionary Guard, served in the Iranian government—and was later imprisoned for speaking out against the regime.
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This week, I sat down with one of the founders of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Mohsen Sazegara has witnessed nearly every phase of the modern-day Iranian regime—from the inside. In 1978, at the age of just 23, he was one of Ruhollah Khomeini’s closest aides and advisers, helping plan the final stages of the Iranian Revolution from Khomeini’s co…

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Rafaela Siewert
Rafaela Siewert is the executive producer of Honestly. Before The Free Press, she was a producer at Vox Media-New York magazine, the Council on Foreign Relations, and for a variety of independent video journalists.
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Iran
History
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