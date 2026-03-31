He Founded Iran’s Revolutionary Guard. Now He Wants to Destroy It.

This week, I sat down with one of the founders of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.
Mohsen Sazegara has witnessed nearly every phase of the modern-day Iranian regime—from the inside. In 1978, at the age of just 23, he was one of Ruhollah Khomeini’s closest aides and advisers, helping plan the final stages of the Iranian Revolution from Khomeini’s co…
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