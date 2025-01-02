In the wee hours of the New Year, revelers in New Orleans’ French Quarter were still popping champagne and dancing in the streets to live music when their joy suddenly turned to horror.

Around 3:15 a.m., the driver of a Ford F-150 Lightning truck barreled through the crowds on Bourbon Street, killing at least 15 people and injuring dozens more. Among the dead were a young mom, a former college football star, and a 37-year-old father of two. After ramming the crowd, the driver stepped out of the truck and began shooting at police, two of whom were injured and taken to a hospital. The driver was then shot dead by law enforcement. IEDs were also found in other areas in the French Quarter, and authorities have disabled at least two. Multiple surveillance cameras and bystanders captured video of the incident. Here is one angle: