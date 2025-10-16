The Free Press
New here? Welcome. Learn more about The Free Press.
NewslettersSign InSubscribe
Become a Paid Subscriber
Get access to our comments section, special columns like TGIF and Things Worth Remembering, tickets in advance to our live events, and more.
Already a paid subscriber?
Switch Accounts
Tags:
Justice
Marijuana
Civil Rights
Ukraine
Hamas
Make a comment
Comments
58
Community Guidelines
User's avatar
Stephen Schrader's avatar
Stephen Schrader
15m

** SCOTUS- good! Way overdue

-------------

** CIA covert opps- good! This will make good fodder for bankrupt Hollyweird for ORIGINAL material. Oh, and make us safer, install Nobel laureate, border, get rid of criminal illegals and stuff like that.

----------------

**Mamdani- watched the interview. Noticed that he, Sherrill, & Spamburger all have that curious habit of non-answers. Like all Democrats. Watch Piers and Knowles "debate" with idiot Shri Thanedar from MI as another example.

----------------

**"The Trump administration admitted that it accidentally laid off nearly twice as many Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) employees as planned—1,760 instead of 982"- Bwaaahhhahahahaha!

------------------

**Harmeet Dhillon- first of all I have a crush on her and it's a deep crush. I swear to God, if Eli Lake does another one of his usual takedowns of someone he ideologically disagrees with I'm gonna have to pay a visit with him and have a beer to discuss a few things.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Randy's avatar
Randy
16m

Interesting that the man who called for confiscating guns from US citizens can’t support the same for HAMAS terrorists. And if illegal aliens don’t access US healthcare for free, why are governors all across America talking about curbing their spending on free healthcare for illegal aliens? And I was shocked to learn Kamala Harris was the most qualified presidential candidate to ever run for the office! 🤔

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
56 more comments...

No posts

For Free People.
LatestSearchAboutCareersShopPodcastsVideoEvents
©2025 The Free Press. All Rights Reserved.Powered by Substack.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice