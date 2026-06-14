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Mark Gimein
Mark Gimein is a New York-based journalist. He is a former editor at Bloomberg, The Week, and The Free Press, and has written for outlets including The New York Times, The Atlantic, and New York Magazine.
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Great Americans
Tech
History
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