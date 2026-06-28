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Scott Wheeler
Scott Wheeler recently joined violinists Gil Shaham and Markus Placci in Bologna and Milan for the first performances of his trio Borderlands. He is on the faculty of Emerson College in Boston, where he teaches songwriting and musical theater.
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Great Americans
Music
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