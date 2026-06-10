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Colleen Shogan
Dr. Colleen Shogan served as the 11th archivist of the United States. She is a senior fellow in civics education at Stand Together; a senior adviser at More Perfect, where she leads In Pursuit; and an adjunct professor of government at Georgetown University.
Tags:
Great Americans
Voting
History
9/11
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