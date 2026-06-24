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Kathleen DuVal
Kathleen DuVal is the Carl W. Ernst Distinguished Professor of History at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Her Native Nations: A Millennium in North America won the 2025 Pulitzer Prize.
Tags:
Great Americans
History
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