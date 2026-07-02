Welcome back to Great Americans, our series celebrating the people whose contributions to government, culture, and American life have made this country exceptional. Today’s edition is a special one: The picks come from you. We sourced these nominations from The Free Press Forum, our new space for debate, discussion, and discovery, open exclusively to paid subscribers. Become one today, and next time, the nomination could be yours. —The Editors
As our countdown to July 4 nears its end, we handed the pen to our readers.
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