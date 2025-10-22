“I genuinely thought I was going to die.”

In the middle of the night, Shaylin Schlosser jolted awake and began throwing up uncontrollably. Her abdomen seized with a shooting pain worse than anything she had ever felt. In between bouts of vomiting, she screamed out in agony. She heard a neighbor’s window slam shut.

Eventually, Schlosser mustered the strength to call a ride to the emergency room, where she was diagnosed with cannabinoid hyperemesis syndrome (CHS), a condition caused by heavy marijuana use that entails vomiting, nausea, and intense cramps that can last for days on end. While a hot shower can offer temporary relief, there is only one cure: Quit smoking weed for good.