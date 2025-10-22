Grass Sick: The Mysterious Marijuana Syndrome Filling Emergency Rooms
Nonstop vomiting, involuntary screaming, and the worst pain of their lives. The only way to stop the symptoms? Stop getting high.
“I genuinely thought I was going to die.”
In the middle of the night, Shaylin Schlosser jolted awake and began throwing up uncontrollably. Her abdomen seized with a shooting pain worse than anything she had ever felt. In between bouts of vomiting, she screamed out in agony. She heard a neighbor’s window slam shut.
Eventually, Schlosser mustered the strength to call a ride to the emergency room, where she was diagnosed with cannabinoid hyperemesis syndrome (CHS), a condition caused by heavy marijuana use that entails vomiting, nausea, and intense cramps that can last for days on end. While a hot shower can offer temporary relief, there is only one cure: Quit smoking weed for good.
