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Token Liberal's avatar
Token Liberal
10m

The definition of chutzpah is murdering your parents and then asking for mercy because you are an orphan. Ladies and gentlemen, may I present Nick Reiner.

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Patricia's avatar
Patricia
16m

Are there no women astronauts on this latest mission?

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