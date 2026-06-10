Last Thursday, The New York Times ran an exposé about Graham Platner, the Democratic Senate candidate in Maine. The reporters describe a pattern of “unsettling behavior” Platner displayed toward three of his ex-girlfriends—one woman, Lyndsey Fifield, 40, spoke about an instance where he yanked her out of a cab after an argument, and another where she said he twisted her arm behind her back, pushed her into a room, and held the door shut so she couldn’t escape. She also said he cavalierly discussed violence, including threatening to “rape” home intruders. Platner’s campaign did not dispute the rape remarks, but strongly denied any allegations of physical abuse.

What happened next was, in Fifield’s words, “disgusting.”