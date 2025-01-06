What would it look like if the masked mobs in our cities vowing to “globalize the intifada” got their wish? It might look like New Orleans on New Year’s Day, when Shamsud-Din Jabbar plowed a pickup truck into the bodies of peaceful citizens, murdering young and old, then getting out and firing a gun at police officers who thankfully succeeded in killing him first, though two were hospitalized.

Eyewitnesses to the attack noticed that the murderer had an Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant flag in his truck. The FBI later confirmed that Jabbar, the Texas-born Army vet turned terrorist, “was 100% inspired by ISIS,” which rapes and enslaves girls, beheads captives, and makes war on the West as well as what it considers “apostates” in the greater Middle East—including all Muslims who reject its vision of an Islamic caliphate. ISIS grew out of al-Qaeda a decade ago and has roots in the Muslim Brotherhood. Jabbar traveled to Egypt—the seat of the Muslim Brotherhood—in the summer of 2023, and the FBI is now investigating what, exactly, he did there.



Even before the New Orleans attack, terrorist vehicle-ramming had already been globalized, with murderous effect. Locations of previous Islamist attacks, which this one eerily resembled, include Nice, France; Berlin, Germany; New York; and, of course, Israel.

But you wouldn’t know any of that listening to Tom Wilson, the CEO of the insurance giant Allstate, who bizarrely felt the need to address the public since the terrorist attack forced postponement of the Sugar Bowl that Allstate sponsors: “We need to. . . overcom[e] an addiction to divisiveness and negativity.” He further urged those tuning in to the football game delayed by the ISIS-inspired mass murder to “accept people’s imperfections and differences.”

This, we promise you, is not a parody: