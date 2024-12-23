How to Give a Real Gift
A good present is not about an object. It’s about time spent moving through the world with someone else in mind.
This month as I, and the rest of the world, have conducted the rounds of shopping for Christmas and Hanukkah and the holidays in general, I’ve been thinking more and more about what it means to give a good gift. What can I possibly buy that they don’t already have? Can I think of something that hasn’t already appeared on one of their algorithmically gen…
I sorely needed this. My idea of scrambling for last minute gift ideas is Amazon lists along with the copious use of the Prime toggle button. I'm now inspired to try something different. I would also add... In addition to being a great gift giver, be a great gift receiver. Genuine appreciation is rare in the e-gift card era. Even if you don't genuinely adore something, find something nice to say about the gift and what use you'll make of it. Rewarding the gift giver's efforts is one of life's little niceties that mean so much.