Get Real Friends, Not Mom Cliques
Ashley Tisdale’s breakup with her famous mom group struck a nerve. But the real problem is that grown women are still forming cliques at all.
Upgrade to Listen
7
On January 1, Ashley Tisdale, of High School Musical fame, wrote an essay in New York magazine about breaking up with her toxic mom group. These were friends once so inseparable they wore matching white sweatsuits with the word “mother” emblazoned on the thigh.
Tisdale said the group—which includes Mandy Moore, Meghan Trainor, and Hilary Duff—hurt her feelings by excluding her from hangouts that they then broadcast all over Instagram.
“All of a sudden, I was in high school again, feeling totally lost as to what I was doing ‘wrong’ to be left out,” Tisdale wrote.
Continue Reading The Free Press
To support our journalism, and unlock all of our investigative stories and provocative commentary about the world as it actually is, subscribe below.
$8.33/month
$10/month
Already have an account?
Sign In