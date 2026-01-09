On January 1, Ashley Tisdale, of High School Musical fame, wrote an essay in New York magazine about breaking up with her toxic mom group. These were friends once so inseparable they wore matching white sweatsuits with the word “mother” emblazoned on the thigh.

Tisdale said the group—which includes Mandy Moore, Meghan Trainor, and Hilary Duff—hurt her feelings by excluding her from hangouts that they then broadcast all over Instagram.

“All of a sudden, I was in high school again, feeling totally lost as to what I was doing ‘wrong’ to be left out,” Tisdale wrote.