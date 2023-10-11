In recent days, we’ve been working around the clock to bring you the clearest sense possible of exactly what is happening in Israel. Our goal is to bring you the best on-the-ground reporting, analysis, and firsthand accounts of this war.

Throughout all of this, we have tried to do something difficult: look evil in the eye. It’s important to understand what just happened in order to understand what will come. It’s important to understand what just happened so that it never happens again.

That’s what I spoke about in two interviews yesterday on MSNBC and Fox News.

Here’s MSNBC:

And here’s Fox News:

Today, we’re running a piece by Armin Rosen, a writer for Tablet, on perhaps the most urgent aspect of the ongoing crisis: the hundreds of hostages captured on Saturday and being held in Gaza.

Armin points out that, if the estimated number of Americans being held by Hamas is even close to correct, the United States finds itself in the most serious hostage crisis since the Tehran embassy attack of 1979. Then, the assailants were the Islamists who now rule Iran. Today, they are funding Hamas.

Speaking at the White House on Tuesday, Joe Biden called Hamas’s attack “sheer evil” and said that “as president, I have no higher priority than the safety of Americans being held hostage around the world.” In other words, the Gaza hostage crisis is an American hostage crisis.

Israel is our focus right now, but there are other urgent stories unfolding. Also in The Free Press today, Rav Arora reports on a disturbing new law that could mean Canadians can no longer access popular Spotify podcasts. Read “Justin Trudeau Is Coming for Joe Rogan.”

