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Breaking History
Why the Future of Education Won’t Come from the Ivy League
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Why the Future of Education Won’t Come from the Ivy League
Eli Lake
1HR 1M
In his new book, Peter Berkowitz makes the case that liberal education isn’t dead yet, and that the path forward runs through new institutions, not old ones.
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Peter Berkowitz has been warning about the ideological capture of American universities long before most people were willing to listen. His new book, Reclaiming Liberal Education in America, out next month, makes the case that the crisis is real, and existing institutions aren’t going to save us. He joins me this week to get into all of it.

The story he …

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Eli Lake
Eli Lake is the host of Breaking History, a new history podcast from The Free Press. A veteran journalist with expertise in foreign affairs and national security, Eli has reported for Bloomberg, The Daily Beast, and Newsweek. With Breaking History, he brings his sharp analysis and storytelling skills to uncover the connections between today’s events and pivotal moments in the past.
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