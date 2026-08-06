Why the Future of Education Won’t Come from the Ivy League

Peter Berkowitz has been warning about the ideological capture of American universities long before most people were willing to listen. His new book, Reclaiming Liberal Education in America, out next month, makes the case that the crisis is real, and existing institutions aren’t going to save us. He joins me this week to get into all of it.
The story he …
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