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From Teenage Soldier to Commander in Ukraine, with Mamuka Mamulashvili
Aaron MacLean
53M
The lessons of war from a soldier who has spent decades on the front lines.
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Earlier this year, Aaron MacLean visited Ukraine, where he met with Georgian Legion commander Mamuka Mamulashvili. What happens when a boy goes to war at 14 years old? What does a lifetime of fighting Russians teach you about how they operate? And what lessons should the West be learning from the war in Ukraine?

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Aaron MacLean
Aaron MacLean is a columnist at The Free Press, national security analyst at CBS News, and host of the School of War podcast.
Tags:
War
Europe
Ukraine

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