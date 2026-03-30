Let’s be honest: The news cycle is a lot.

So we’re trying something different.

Welcome to Free Press Sundays at the Comedy Cellar in NYC—a new series bringing Free Pressers together for an afternoon of stand-up from comedians who still believe in saying the wrong thing out loud.

These shows are intimate, a little unpredictable, and designed for our community. Which means two things:

They’re going to be very good. They’re going to sell out fast.

Each show is emceed by Free Press favorite Judy Gold, who will keep things moving (and probably offend at least a few people—consider yourself warned). The lineup will change every time, but the goal stays the same: smart comedians, no sacred cows, and a room full of people who can take a joke.

April 19 Lineup

Shafi Hossain

Lynne Koplitz

Aaron Chen

Mark Normand

On Sale

Paid subscriber presale: Monday, March 30, at noon ET

General public: Wednesday, April 1, at noon ET

Can’t make it? We’ll be back Sunday, May 17.

Tickets drop for the May show on April 20—paid subscribers get first access.

Details

Time: 4:00–5:30 p.m. (Doors open at 3:30—come early if you want the best seats.)

Location: The Comedy Cellar, Village Underground

Minimum: Two-item purchase (drink, snack, or otherwise—this is how comedy clubs survive)

And because this is The Free Press, the show isn’t the whole thing.

Afterward, we’ll head to a nearby spot for a Free Press meetup—drinks, conversation, and the increasingly rare experience of talking to strangers who are curious, engaged, and not glued to their phones. (Location will not be shared until the show for security reasons.)

Big thanks to our friends at the Comedy Cellar for making this series possible. There’s a two-item minimum—consider it part of the deal—and tip your servers well so they keep inviting us back.

We’ll be announcing more dates soon.

This is a small room. A great lineup. And a community worth showing up for.

Don’t wait.

GET YOUR TICKETS HERE

Paid subscribers get early access to tickets. If you want first dibs, become a paid subscriber now.