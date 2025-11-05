Free Press Live: Election Night 2025

This Election Day, voters across the country headed to their polling places to cast ballots for local and state officials, plus various local initiatives and referendums. Off-year elections don’t always draw much attention, but this one was full of drama—and data for what next year might bring.
Free Press editor Will Rahn and Reihan Salam, president of t…
Continue Reading The Free Press
To support our journalism, and unlock all of our investigative stories and provocative commentary about the world as it actually is, subscribe below.
Already have an account?
Sign In
Make a comment