Of all Zohran Mamdani’s proposals to make life in New York more affordable, none is more beguiling than the Democratic mayoral nominee’s promise of free bus rides throughout the five boroughs.

Mamdani describes this as a blow for social justice: Working-class commuters would save $2.90 every time they board. But there would be other benefits too, at least in theory: No-fare rides would limit driver-passenger friction over fare enforcement, thus helping speed up New York’s notoriously slow-moving buses. And they would likely increase public transportation ridership, which would bring environmental benefits.

“[It’s] been proven to work in many parts of the country,” Mamdani backer and former Big Apple mayor Bill de Blasio enthused Tuesday on Morning Joe.

Not so fast. Even as the 33-year-old Mamdani was glad-handing his way to victory in the Democratic primary, making himself the favorite in November’s general election, a free-bus plan was coming to a screeching halt halfway across the nation.