It was June, and Kellyanne Conway was back in the underbelly of Washington.

Conway, who served as a top aide to President Donald Trump during his first term, was at the Department of Justice (DOJ) to meet with its chief of staff, Chad Mizelle. Topic of the day: Live Nation—Conway’s client, and the subject of one of the DOJ’s most high-profile antitrust cases.

Since last fall, Conway has been paid as a consultant by Live Nation, helping the company navigate the political landscape, according to people familiar with her contract. And Live Nation, the parent company of Ticketmaster, surely needs all the help it can get.

President Joe Biden’s DOJ sued the concert ticket behemoth in May 2024 for allegedly overcharging customers and holding a monopoly over the live entertainment industry. Thirty-nine states plus the District of Columbia have joined the DOJ and, after he took office, Trump’s DOJ decided to stick with the lawsuit.