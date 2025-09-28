The Free Press
NewslettersSign InSubscribe
Gabe Kaminsky
Gabe Kaminsky is an investigative reporter for The Free Press. He covers U.S. Politics, including lobbying and the figures influencing government policy from the White House to Capitol Hill. He is based in Washington, D.C.
Tags:
kellyanne conway
Bannon
Donald Trump
White House
Economics
Antitrust
Comments
Join the conversation
Share your thoughts and connect with other readers by becoming a paid subscriber!
Already a paid subscriber? Sign in

No posts

For Free People.
LatestSearchAboutCareersShopPodcastsVideoEvents
©2025 The Free Press. All Rights Reserved.Powered by Substack.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice