Roya Hakakian
A recipient of a Guggenheim fellowship in nonfiction, Roya Hakakian is the author of several books, most recently A Beginner’s Guide to America: For the Immigrant and the Curious (Knopf). She is currently at work on a young adult book called "Unsung Patriots: Tales of the Jewish Heroes of the American Revolution."
Iran
