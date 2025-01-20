Glam was back yesterday in D.C., for most everyone other than Kamala Harris, who wore a casual leisure suit that screamed both “Chico’s” and “Give me the other half of the Xanax, Doug.”

We don’t blame her. The weather alone—in a word: arctic—was enough to make anyone want to curl up in a fetal position. It was so cold that the swearing-in ceremony was moved inside to the Capitol Rotunda.

Most of the ladies—Ivanka Trump; Melanie Trump; Usha Vance—stuck to their long-planned outdoor looks. But not Lauren Sanchez, who gave D.C. its biggest dose of sex since the Lewinsky scandal, with her white lace corset peeking from the top of her sparkling-white blazer—the whole look was by Alexander McQueen. Verdict: wildly inappropriate, totally awesome. Mark Zuckerberg was pleased.