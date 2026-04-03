The Free Press
Shop our new merch!
NewslettersSign InSubscribe
Become a Paid Subscriber
Get access to our comments section, special columns like TGIF and Things Worth Remembering, tickets in advance to our live events, and more.
Already a paid subscriber?
Switch Accounts
Make a comment
Comments
113
Community Guidelines
User's avatar
T. Black's avatar
T. Black
1d

Mane Ukueberuwa is an accomplished journalist, having served for years on the Wall Street Journal editorial board. Therefore, I am surprised he wrote that past attorneys general have consistently maintained an M.O. of independence.

Nonsense; Obama’s AG Eric Holder specifically described himself as Obama’s “wingman.” He was probably the most partisan hack ever to serve in that position.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Stephen Schrader's avatar
Stephen Schrader
2d

Here's my Bondi take:

A FL AG tasked with Federal prosecutions vs rogue judges and a 4-2-3 SCOTUS AND a flaccid appendage aka the Leftist Media.

She didn't know what she was up against.

Reply
Share
111 more comments...

No posts

For Free People.
LatestSearchAboutCareersShopPodcastsVideoEvents
©2026 The Free Press. All Rights Reserved.Powered by Substack.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice