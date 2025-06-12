Frequently Asked Questions

About The Free Press

What is The Free Press?

The Free Press is a media company founded by Bari Weiss in 2022. The company is built on the ideals that have always been the bedrock of great American journalism: honesty, doggedness, and fierce independence. We publish investigative stories and sensemaking commentary about the world as it actually is—with the quality once expected from the legacy press, but the fearlessness of a new and growing enterprise.

Where can I read The Free Press?

You can read our reporting at thefp.com or on our dedicated mobile app, which you can download here.

Subscriptions & Access

What do I get with a free subscription?

Free subscribers will have full access to The Front Page, a daily digest that brings you our view of the world at large, plus three free articles per month.

What do I get with a paid subscription?

As a paid subscriber, you get access to all of our articles, investigations, and columns. You also get access to exclusive podcast content—and special features like text-to-speech, PDF downloads, livestream Q&As, and our comments section.

What do I get with a premium subscription?

As a premium subscriber, you get all the benefits of a paid subscription plus four town halls with Bari Weiss and Nellie Bowles a year, two annual gift subscriptions, and one free piece of annual merchandise.

How can I support The Free Press?

There are a number of ways for our supporters to get involved in building The Free Press beyond their existing subscription. Please visit https://www.TheFP.com/upport-us to learn more about ways to support us.

Can I give someone a subscription?

Yes, please visit TheFP.com/gift to give a Free Press subscription to a family member or friend.

I am a premium user. How do I use my gift subscriptions?

Go to your “Account” page and you will see your available gift subscriptions under the Subscription tab.

I am having issues with my subscription.

Please reach out to supportus@TheFP.com and we will help you solve your issues.

Can I share a subscription with my spouse?

Unfortunately, our subscriptions are for one email address only.

How do I manage or cancel my subscription?

You can manage your subscription anytime by logging into your account at https://www.TheFP.com and going to “Account.” From there, you can update payment info, switch plans, or cancel if needed.

Newsletters & Topic Alerts

How do I sign up for newsletters?

You can browse and follow our newsletters here: https://www.TheFP.com/newsletters.

What are Topic Alerts?

Topic Alerts allow you to be notified when we publish on subjects you care about—like “Education,” “Tech,” or “Free Speech.” You can customize the topics you want to follow here: https://www.TheFP.com/newsletters.

Tips and Editorial Submissions

I have a tip for your newsroom!

Please email tips@TheFP.com to share it!

I have feedback on your content!

If you want to leave feedback about some our reporting, please email letters@TheFP.com

Can I pitch a story to The Free Press?

Yes! We’re always looking for great ideas and new voices. If you’d like to pitch a story or essay, please email tips@TheFP.com.

Events & Community

Does The Free Press host live events?

Yes! Check out our Events page to see what’s coming up: https://www.TheFP.com/events.

Can I connect with other Free Press readers?

We’re building more ways for our community to connect—stay tuned, and make sure you’re subscribed to hear about these features first.

Advertising & Partnerships

Can I advertise or partner with The Free Press?

We offer multiple opportunities to reach a highly curious, deeply engaged audience. Please reach out to us at partnerships@TheFP.com for more info.

Do you offer institutional subscriptions?

For group subscriptions, please visit TheFP.com/group. For groups larger than 20, such as schools and enterprise companies, please reach out to partnerships@TheFP.com.

Technical Help

I am trying to log in but I haven’t received a magic link email.

Please contact our support team at https://substack.com/support.

I need to change my subscription to a different email address.



You can change your email address by logging into your account at https://www.TheFP.com and going to “Account.”

Something on the site isn’t working.

Try refreshing your browser or logging out and back in. If that doesn’t work, reach out to product@TheFP.com and we’ll get it sorted.

I am receiving double push notifications from The Free Press app and Substack app.

To stop receiving double notifications of posts, you will need to disable notifications from one of the apps.

Still have questions? We’re here to help. Email us anytime at supportus@TheFP.com.