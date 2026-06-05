The Justice Department is preparing criminal charges against an illegal alien for allegedly using fake identities to gain custody of unaccompanied migrant children, The Free Press has learned. The prosecution could shed new light on how relaxed screening for sponsors of unaccompanied minors in recent years has allowed widespread fraud and endangered the welfare of thousands of children.

A criminal complaint was filed against the defendant, Guatemalan national Maritza Azucena Cahuec Coc, in an Ohio federal court last week for allegedly filing fraudulent unaccompanied alien children sponsorship applications to facilitate their entry into the U.S. An indictment is expected within the next two weeks, according to a source familiar with the matter.