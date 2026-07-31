The job of secretary of Homeland Security is a fraught one in Trump’s second term, with immigration enforcement being among the most controversial issues in the country. But recently installed DHS chief Markwayne Mullin may have made life even harder for himself. Brought in to calm the department after its tumultuous first year, he has made several moves that caused tension within the administration, including between himself and President Donald Trump.

One early clash surrounded the “Salute to America 250” in Washington, D.C. The White House spent the months leading up to this year’s July 4 celebration promoting the administration’s National Mall festival as one of the grandest events in American history. “We are going to host the most spectacular TRUMP RALLY of them all, a ‘TRIBUTE TO AMERICA,’ ” Trump wrote in a June 15 social media post.

Then came a directive from his own secretary of Homeland Security that the festivities, including Trump’s planned remarks and the massive fireworks show that followed, should be called off because of weather conditions.