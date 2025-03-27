Congressional Democrats plan to introduce legislation Thursday to force DOGE chief Elon Musk to disclose his finances publicly, according to a copy of the bill obtained by The Free Press.

Since Musk is serving President Donald Trump as an unpaid Special Government Employee (SGE), he is under no current legal obligation to release documents that would detail his holdings and other financial details. This arrangement allows Musk, the world’s richest man, to skirt public scrutiny that other officials typically face over potential conflicts of interest involving things like domestic and foreign investments, and consulting gigs.

A group of Democrats led by New Mexico Senator Ben Ray Luján and California congressman Dave Min seek to change that. On Thursday afternoon, the lawmakers will put forth a bill dubbed the “Special Government Employees Transparency Act of 2025.”