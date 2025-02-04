EXCLUSIVE: Daniel Penny Gets Hired by Andreessen Horowitz
“Daniel acted with courage in a tough situation,” said partner David Ulevitch in a statement explaining the hire.
In less than two months, Daniel Penny has gone from facing a potential 20 years in prison to landing a role at Andreessen Horowitz, the premier investment firm in Silicon Valley.
In an internal statement seen by The Free Press, David Ulevitch, a general partner at the firm, confirmed the hire.
