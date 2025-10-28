The Free Press
NewslettersSign InSubscribe
Become a Paid Subscriber
Get access to our comments section, special columns like TGIF and Things Worth Remembering, tickets in advance to our live events, and more.
Already a paid subscriber?
Switch Accounts
Make a comment
Comments
8
Community Guidelines
User's avatar
Lucinda Jackson's avatar
Lucinda Jackson
19m

JIMMY LAI! ASK, Trump, ask!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Mark D.'s avatar
Mark D.
22m

So a lot of 55 and older New Yorkers voted early for mayor…

Andrew Cuomo sure didn’t do himself any favors in 2020 putting Covid patients in nursing homes and killing 15,000 seniors.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

For Free People.
LatestSearchAboutCareersShopPodcastsVideoEvents
©2025 The Free Press. All Rights Reserved.Powered by Substack.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice