Believe it when you see it, but President Donald Trump is sounding confident about striking a trade deal with Chinese leader Xi Jinping when they meet in South Korea on Thursday.
“I really feel good,” Trump said on Monday. Stocks hit a record high, even though the “very substantial framework” that emerged last weekend, as Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent put it, did not resolve issues at the very heart of the trade war Trump declared in April, especially righting the wrongs of imbalanced trade.
With so much still up in the air, we turned to people we trust to help answer some of the most important questions about the Trump-Xi meeting. Among them: What should we hope for—or worry about—in any potential deal? How might it shape the American economy and Washington’s struggle for primacy against its most powerful rival? Their answers are well worth reading.
Regardless of the outcome in South Korea, Trump’s tariffs are headed for a showdown next week in the Supreme Court, which will hear a case about whether the tariffs are legal. Free Press columnist Charles Lane writes today that it might be the most consequential test of the court’s legitimacy since Marbury v. Madison, the 1803 ruling that established the justices’ power to declare laws unconstitutional.
Finally, our columnist Matthew Continetti explains what really made President Trump furious about that 60-second ad with the voice of Ronald Reagan, made by Ontario’s government. The reason has much more to do with Reagan’s legacy than Trump’s.
During routine operations, two U.S. Navy aircraft plummeted into the South China Sea on Sunday. The aircraft were stationed there to participate in freedom-of-navigation exercises, designed to counter China’s growing influence in the tumultuous region. The crew members were rescued, and the crashes are under investigation.
Early voting in New York City’s mayoral race began with a major surge, and people who are at least 55 years old cast a majority of the ballots. A total of 164,190 New Yorkers voted on Saturday and Sunday—roughly five times the turnout from the first weekend of early voting four years ago, when Eric Adams was already the clear Democratic front-runner for mayor.
Hurricane Melissa hit Jamaica on Monday, making landfall as a Category 5 storm. The island is expected to experience heavy flooding, with some parts expecting up to 40 inches of rain.
Flights to Los Angeles International Airport were temporarily halted on Sunday due to a shortage of air traffic controllers. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said, “Just yesterday. . . we had 22 staffing triggers. That’s one of the highest that we have seen in the system since the shutdown began. And that’s a sign that the controllers are wearing thin.”
The Trump administration announced that it will not issue federal Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, or food stamps, starting November 1. The program helps low-income families but is another casualty of the government shutdown. “Bottom line, the well has run dry,” says the United States Department of Agriculture’s notice.
Maine Senate candidate Graham Platner’s campaign manager stepped down, just days into the job. The news comes after Platner, a Democrat trying to unseat incumbent Republican Susan Collins, came under fire for antigay Reddit posts and a tattoo of a Nazi symbol.
Jack DeJohnette, the legendary jazz drummer, died at the age of 83. DeJohnette played with icons Miles Davis, Sonny Rollins, and many more over his storied career. “I’m like a colorist on the drums,” DeJohnette said in 2015.
