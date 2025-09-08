President Donald Trump carries the nuclear football, parades military generals like show ponies, and puts international alliances on shuffle. But it wasn’t enough. He needed a club.

This weekend, Trump unveiled the newly renovated Rose Garden, and announced that it would be the setting of the Rose Garden Club—billed as the “hottest” place to be in the nation’s capital.

Isn’t the White House exclusive enough? Apparently not. “It’s a club for senators, for congresspeople, and for people in Washington, and frankly, people that can bring peace and success to our country,” the president said.

First planted in 1913 and later reimagined under John F. Kennedy, the Rose Garden now comes with a limestone patio, country-club chairs, and yellow-and-white striped umbrellas lifted straight from—you guessed it—Mar-a-Lago.