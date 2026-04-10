The Free Press
Shop our new merch!
NewslettersSign InSubscribe
David Vigliano
David Vigliano is the founder and CEO of Vigliano Associates, a boutique literary agency. He is a graduate of Hunter College and Harvard Business School.
Tags:
Crime
Jeffrey Epstein
Business
Music
Comments
Join the conversation
Share your thoughts and connect with other readers by becoming a paid subscriber!
Already a paid subscriber? Sign in

No posts

For Free People.
LatestSearchAboutCareersShopPodcastsVideoEvents
©2026 The Free Press. All Rights Reserved.Powered by Substack.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice