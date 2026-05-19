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The Lindbergh Conspiracies
EP06 | May The Best Conspiracy Win
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EP06 | May The Best Conspiracy Win
Joe Nocera and Poppy Damon
40M

In the final episode of The Lindbergh Conspiracies, Joe and Poppy revisit the case’s most compelling theories one last time—from Robert Zorn’s claim that a German immigrant named John Knoll was the true mastermind, to Robert Cahill’s methodical argument that Bruno Hauptmann acted alone. They also follow one lawyer’s ongoing legal battle to secure DNA te…

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Joe Nocera
Joe Nocera is a senior editor and writer at The Free Press. During his long career in journalism, he has been a columnist at The New York Times, Bloomberg, Esquire, and GQ, the editorial director of Fortune, and a writer at Newsweek, Texas Monthly and The Washington Monthly. He was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize in 2007.
Poppy Damon
Poppy Damon is a journalist and executive podcast producer. She produces 'Conversations with Coleman', 'Breaking History' and the limited series 'Spiral: Murder in Detroit'. She has worked previously at The Times of London, The BBC and The Guardian.
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