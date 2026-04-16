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Elise Stefanik on the ‘Rotten’ Ivy League, Mayor Mamdani, and Why She’s Leaving Congress
Maya Sulkin
43M
As she plans her departure, Rep. Stefanik reflects on rifts over antisemitism, what she predicts is a coming ‘decline’ in New York, and what she sees as a socialist takeover of the Democratic Party.

Two years ago, in the wake of burgeoning antisemitism after Hamas’s October 7 attacks, Elise Stefanik sat across from the presidents of Harvard, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and the University of Pennsylvania and asked them a simple question: Does calling for the genocide of Jews violate your university’s code of conduct? Their non-answers…

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Maya Sulkin
Maya Sulkin is a reporter and host for The Free Press, covering politics, technology, education, Gen Z, and culture. Before that, she served as the company's Chief of Staff.
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