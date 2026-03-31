Eli Lake and Haviv Rettig Gur on Why Iran’s Regime Is Hard to Kill

Haviv Rettig Gur, The Free Press’s Middle East analyst and host of Ask Haviv Anything, is one of the clearest thinkers on political Islam today. I sat down with him for a special Breaking History episode that offers a close examination of the ideological foundations of the Islamic Republic.
Haviv’s core argument is straightforward: The Islamic Republic w…
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