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Eli Lake and Haviv Rettig Gur on Why Iran’s Regime Is Hard to Kill
Eli Lake
1HR 26M
A deep dive into the ‘resistance’ ideology of the Islamic Republic, and why it embraces sacrificing society to outlast its enemies.
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Haviv Rettig Gur, The Free Press’s Middle East analyst and host of Ask Haviv Anything, is one of the clearest thinkers on political Islam today. I sat down with him for a special Breaking History episode that offers a close examination of the ideological foundations of the Islamic Republic.

Haviv’s core argument is straightforward: The Islamic Republic w…

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Eli Lake
Eli Lake is the host of Breaking History, a new history podcast from The Free Press. A veteran journalist with expertise in foreign affairs and national security, Eli has reported for Bloomberg, The Daily Beast, and Newsweek. With Breaking History, he brings his sharp analysis and storytelling skills to uncover the connections between today’s events and pivotal moments in the past.
Tags:
War
Iran
History
Breaking History

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