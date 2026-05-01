Eli Lake and David Rose: The UK Censorship Machine Eats Itself

David Rose is the director of policy and research at the Free Speech Union, a UK-based nonpartisan organization that campaigns to defend freedom of speech. The organization has just published a new report examining allegations against the political network Labour Together, and linked to figures associated with Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Rose joins me …
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