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Eli Lake and David Rose: The UK Censorship Machine Eats Itself
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Eli Lake and David Rose: The UK Censorship Machine Eats Itself
Eli Lake
50M
In Britain, a scandal involving spies, PR firms, and the ruling prime minister sees blurred lines between national security and political smear.

David Rose is the director of policy and research at the Free Speech Union, a UK-based nonpartisan organization that campaigns to defend freedom of speech. The organization has just published a new report examining allegations against the political network Labour Together, and linked to figures associated with Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Rose joins me …

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Eli Lake
Eli Lake is the host of Breaking History, a new history podcast from The Free Press. A veteran journalist with expertise in foreign affairs and national security, Eli has reported for Bloomberg, The Daily Beast, and Newsweek. With Breaking History, he brings his sharp analysis and storytelling skills to uncover the connections between today’s events and pivotal moments in the past.
Tags:
Free Speech
Europe
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