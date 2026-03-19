Eli Lake and Andrew Sullivan Debate the Iran War

This week I joined The Dishcast with Andrew Sullivan, who has generously agreed to let us share the conversation here. Andrew and I go way back, and few people are as willing as he is to really go toe-to-toe over our disagreements—especially on Israel and America’s role in the world.
In our discussion, we cover a broad range of history and politics: from…
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