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Eli Lake and Andrew Sullivan Debate the Iran War
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Eli Lake and Andrew Sullivan Debate the Iran War
Eli Lake
2HR 9M
A clash over history, strategy, and the moral case for confronting Iran.
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This week I joined The Dishcast with Andrew Sullivan, who has generously agreed to let us share the conversation here. Andrew and I go way back, and few people are as willing as he is to really go toe-to-toe over our disagreements—especially on Israel and America’s role in the world.

In our discussion, we cover a broad range of history and politics: from…

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Eli Lake
Eli Lake is the host of Breaking History, a new history podcast from The Free Press. A veteran journalist with expertise in foreign affairs and national security, Eli has reported for Bloomberg, The Daily Beast, and Newsweek. With Breaking History, he brings his sharp analysis and storytelling skills to uncover the connections between today’s events and pivotal moments in the past.
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Foreign Policy
Iran

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