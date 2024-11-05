Election Night with The Free Press!

This presidential campaign has been uniquely insane, featuring the criminal conviction of one candidate, the meltdown of another on the debate stage, two assassination attempts, and the Joe Biden-Kamala Harris switcheroo. Not to mention “brat summer,” cat ladies, coconut trees, and Peanut the squirrel. But finally, tonight, the only thing left to do is count the votes.

A simple, straightforward, and uncontroversial process, right?

As the results come in—and we (hopefully!) learn who wins—join us for an epic live show streaming on X and YouTube. We’ll start at 7 p.m. EST, and we’ll go until the wee hours . . . or until the drinking game gets the best of us.

Michael Moynihan, Batya Ungar-Sargon, and yours truly will host, accompanied by an all-star—and uniquely Free Press—lineup of politicians, pollsters, pundits, podcasters, and others.

We’ve got Coleman Hughes and Nellie Bowles, Dan Crenshaw and Andrew Yang, Vivek Ramaswamy and Marianne Williamson, Catherine Herridge and Abigail Shrier, Michael Shellenberger and John McWhorter, Frank Luntz and Frank Bruni. The girls from Red Scare. The boys from The Fifth Column. And. . . Dr. Phil?!

Whether you’re excited, nervous, or despairing in anticipation of the results, or if you’re Team Trump, in the KHive, or a committed double-hater, we promise there’ll be something to love about tonight’s show.

You know what you’ll get from MSNBC or Fox News. If you want the kind of smart, independent discourse you expect from The Free Press, tune in. We promise no one will have a meltdown and declare the end of the republic.

So, gather some friends, grab a bottle of something strong—and we’ll see you at 7 p.m. EST.

